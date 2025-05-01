It is natural calamity- ‘Anam’ calamity: ‘Anam’

Nellore: Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that the tragic incident that occurred at Simhachalam temple of Visakhapatnam district claimed 8 lives is a natural calamity.

Addressing press conference organized at his camp office in the city here on Wednesday the minister has said that the mishap was occurred after a wall which was under construction at the 3rd ticket counter of the temple collapsed around 2 am of Wednesday. The minister said that government has deployed a three-member committee to probe the incident.

The minister has analysed that following water due to occurrence of incessant rain accompanied with strong winds flow down in to the temple and reached at the wall as the bricks which were used for constructing the structure still witnessed wet, after clay melted leads sudden collapse of the structure resulted 8 devotees sleeping under it died on spot.

The minister said development of Simhachalam temple was taken up with funds sanctioned under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme of central government.

He said that it was already two temples like Sri Sailam temple of Kurnool district, Kanaka Durga temple of Krishna district were completed under PRASAD which Simhachalam was under progress.

The minister said that state government has announced Rs 25lakhs Ex-Gratia to each deceased, while Rs 3lakhs to the person injured in the incident. The minister said that it also proposed to provide the Job to one person from deceased family under outsourcing system.