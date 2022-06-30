It will be a sin if people don't vote for YSRCP, says Botcha Satyanarayana

Cheepurupalli(Vizianagaram district): Minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana admitted that there were differences among party leaders at village and mandal levels. He called upon them to patch up these differences and work collectively for the party.

He told the cadres and local leadership not to take individual, unilateral decisions and instead go ahead unitedly.

Addressing the party plenary at Cheepuruplli, Satyanarayana said people should protect and support the YSRCP government as they were availing welfare schemes in abundance. "I worked with three governments but this YSRCP government is best among them. It would be a sin if the people do not support the government even after getting all these welfare schemes. The God will take care of them," he warned. On clearing of appointment of teachers under DSC 1998, the education minister raised doubts on the ability and skills of these appointees as they were kept away from the profession for a long time. The government would think about those selected candidates and how to make use of their services, he said. "We will again brush-up their skills and knowledge before putting them into job," he added. He said that no one can be in power forever and fate and time would make anyone a leader. So one should keep it in mind and behave properly with colleagues and with public, he said.

Satyanarayana advised TDP district in-charge Kimidi Nagarjuna not to make baseless allegations on government and explain the services, development activities undertaken during his mother's (Komidi Mrinalini) time as minister in TDP government.

He said the YSRCP government was working to change the face of the education system and will provide utmost quality services through Byju's app. The students would be definitely benefitted through its initiatives, he opined. MP B Chandrasekhar, MLAs and others participated in the meeting.