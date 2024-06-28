Italian couple adopts two children from Kurnool

Kurnool: District Women and Child Welfare and Empowerment (DWCWE) Officer Venkata Lakshmamma informed that two children, Sai Achari and Manasa (old names), from the specialised adoption agency, have been given in adoption to Italian couple.

In a press release on Thursday, she explained that prospective adoptive parents (PAP) Asha Balachandran Nair, a resident of Canada, had adopted the children from the specialised adoption agency, near C Camp Rythu Bazar, Kurnool. After adopting, Asha Balachandran changed the children’s names as Ishaan Nair and Diya Nair. Due to ill health, Asha Balachandran returned the children to the adoption agency in last December.

Later another couple, prospective adoptive parents Flavino Barbara and Alessia Di Grigoli, residents of

Firenze, Italy, took the two children in adoption on April 10, 2024.

The district magistrate has also issued orders. But due to unavoidable circumstances, the couple could not come to Kurnool on the date of the orders issued. They came on June 24 this year and took the children in adoption.

Later, the Italian couple named the children as Barbara Sai Achari and Barbara Manasa replacing the old names - Ishaan Nair and Diya Nair, said the officer.