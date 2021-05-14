It's unfortunate to stop AP ambulances at Telangana borders, should rethink, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the state advisor to the government of Andhra Pradesh and YSRCP state general secretary, said it was unfortunate that AP ambulances were stopped at the Telangana border. He told a media conference on Friday that the Telangana High Court had made it clear that ambulances should be allowed and urged that ambulances be permitted on humanitarian grounds.

However, he said that it is not good on the Telangana government to put guidelines despite High Court's orders and opined it was not possible to bring hospital letters and passes.

"It is natural for patients to move to cities where medical infrastructure is better, and this is something to look at with humanity," Sajjala said. He said that the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are not bothering us except Telangana despite Hyderabad is a common capital till 2024. He alleged that the state had missed opportunity due to Chandrababu's politics.

We are discussing the issue of ambulances with the Telangana government. But, the Telangana government should think with humanity," Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy appealed.