IUML supports Congress in Badvel bypoll

Vijayawada: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) expressed its support to the Congress for the byelection to the Badvel Assembly constituency to be held on October 30.



APCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath welcomed the decision of the IUML. In a letter to the Congress party, handed over to APCC secretary (Admin) Nutalapati Ravikant, IUML state president and high court advocate Basheer Ahmad recalled that the Muslims all over the state overwhelmingly voted for YSRCP.

However, after assuming office as the chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who promised various welfare schemes like foreign education, Dulhan scheme, establishment of Islamic bank and others had completely forgotten his promises.

Moreover, he joined hands with the BJP and RSS and destroyed the Muslim community, Basheer said.

He appealed to the voters to teach a fitting lesson to the YSRCP by casting vote in favour of the Congress candidate Kamalamma.