Jagan accuses NDA govt of pursuing vendetta politics

Tadepalli: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grave concern over the alarming breakdown of democracy and rule of law in Andhra Pradesh, stating that the State has now become a symbol of anarchy under the Chandrababu-led regime.

Taking to social media platform X, Jagan Mohan Reddy remarked that democratic voices, intellectuals and journalists were being silenced through fear, intimidation and blatant misuse of power.

Jagan strongly condemned the arrest of 70-year-old senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, calling it a peak act of political vendetta. He questioned the rationale of arresting a moderator for remarks he never made, simply for hosting a debate.

“In any discussion, diverse opinions are natural. Punishing an anchor for guests’ statements is not only unjust, it’s dangerous,” he said.

He accused Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to divert public attention from his one-year failures, corruption and betrayal of electoral promises by targeting media houses like Sakshi and stifling critical voices. This, he said, was not the first time Kommineni had faced vindictive actions - his previous job was taken away and his programmes were censored between 2014 and 2019 for not supporting TDP’s narrative. Jagan reminded Naidu that power is temporary. “You were given five years - one has already passed. The day will come when the people will demand answers for your abuses and injustices,” he warned. “What you sow today, you will reap tomorrow - twice over,” he said.