Jagan alleges Chandrababu-Rahul ‘hotline’

Vijayawada: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that he maintained a “hotline” with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada, Jagan questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence on the YSRCP’s ‘vote chori’ allegations after the 2024 elections. “When there was a 12 per cent variation between votes polled and votes counted last year, why didn’t you join us in demanding justice?” he said, responding to Rahul’s recent remarks on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The former CM alleged that Congress spokespersons target only him while ignoring alleged corruption in the TDP-led coalition government. “Belt shops, permit rooms, liquor sales above MRP-these flourish unchecked because Chandrababu Naidu is in constant touch with Rahul Gandhi. Otherwise, why the selective criticism?” he remarked.

Turning to Monday’s by-elections for Pulivendula and Ontimitta Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), Jagan demanded fresh polling under Central forces, calling the exercise “a mockery of democracy” and “the most atrocious and undemocratic election in history.”

He alleged that YSRCP agents and sympathisers were forcibly removed from polling stations, their authorisation forms torn, and their slips snatched. “This was the real ‘vote chori’,” he said, claiming that TDP leaders, including MLAs from outside, took control of booths under police protection while genuine voters were blocked.

Jagan accused the police of acting like ‘TDP agents’, allowing party cadre to move freely while detaining YSRCP leaders. He cited the house arrest of the Pulivendula ZPTC candidate and the arrest of MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who was outside the election area. He also displayed video clips allegedly showing TDP workers casting votes and locals expressing anguish at being denied their franchise.

According to Jagan, 700 police personnel were deployed for just 15 booths with around 10,600 voters—not for security, but to ‘terrorise’ the electorate. The jumbling of polling booths, he alleged, was done to confuse voters and discourage turnout.

He charged that the State Election Commission ignored YSRCP complaints, refused to release CCTV footage, and failed to act on reports of violence and bias. “This cannot be called an election,” Jagan declared. “It sets a dangerous precedent that destroys the democratic spirit.”

The YSRCP chief confirmed that his party’s candidates would move court to seek cancellation of the polls.