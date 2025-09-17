Jagan alleges ‘utter neglect’ of farmers’ plight by CM

Guntur: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his alleged utter neglect and indifference towards the plight of farmers of the state.

Taking to X platform, he said, “Chandrababu Naidu has set unmatched records in pushing farmers into distress through the collapse of crop prices. In Kurnool, onions are being sold at just Rs.3 per kg, tomatoes at Rs. 1.50 per kg. Are these prices even imaginable? Should farmers not be allowed to survive?”

Despite weeks of farmers crying out in distress, Chandrababu Naidu has shown no concern, YS Jagan said. He added, “What use is a government that does not stand by its people in their toughest times? A government that refuses to rescue farmers in crisis is as good as no government at all.”

Pointing out the alleged false promises of the TDP government, he said, “You repeatedly issued advertisements claiming that onion would be procured at Rs 1,200 per quintal. But instead of fulfilling the promise, you staged auctions in the Kurnool market where no one came forward to buy. Was this not a deliberate attempt to create an impression that nothing can be done? When the actual market is selling onions online on Big Basket and retail stores at Rs 29–Rs 32 per kg, and Rythu Bazaars at Rs 25 per kg, why is the farmer not getting even a fraction of that price? Is this not your government’s failure, Chandrababu?”

He further pointed to the tomato crisis, where prices have crashed and helpless farmers are throwing their produce on the streets due to lack of buyers.

The YSRCP chief demanded that Chandrababu Naidu immediately intervene, procure farmers’ produce, and provide them with fair support prices.