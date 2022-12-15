Jagan betrayed people, lambasts TDP

Vijayawada: The inefficiency of the State government and the incompetence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was thoroughly exposed on the floor of Parliament, remarked former minister and TDP politburo member Kalva Srinivasulu here on Wednesday.

Addressing the mediapersons through zoom, Srinivasulu said that the Central government exposed Jagan's inefficiency stating that with much difficulty, the government could construct only five houses in three-and-half years.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy, who boasted himself that he will build houses for all the homeless in the State without any burden on them could complete only five houses till now," he said.

The Chief Minister made the innocent people believe that he would really construct 25 lakh houses for them and even to those who do not have any house sites, Kalva Srinivasulu said and added that this was nothing but cheating the people.

As per the promise made to the people, Jagan should construct at least 18 lakh housing units in three years, the former minister pointed out.

The Union government thoroughly exposed Jagan's failure. The Chief Minister had failed to fulfill his promise.

Jagan does not want to fulfill the dream of the homeless to have a shelter of their own, Srinivasulu alleged.