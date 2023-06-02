Jagan calls TDP manifesto ‘kichdi’ of plagiarised stuff

Pattikonda (Kurnool district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described the TDP election manifesto as ‘kichidi’ of plagiarised stuff copied from other manifestos, while claiming that YSRCP manifesto took birth from the hearts of people.

Addressing a huge public meeting after crediting Rythu Bharosa funds to beneficiaries here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said while the YSRCP election manifesto was born out of the issues and problems raised by people during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, the TDP manifesto took birth in Karnataka, like the ‘bisi bele bath’, a traditional dish of Kannadigas.

“The copy master has taken the contents from the manifestos of Karnataka BJP and Congress and added to it the copied contents of our Amma Vodi, Cheyutha and Rythu Bharosa to make it a kichidi,” he said and added that Naidu wanted to take the people for a ride once again as he did in the past.

Questioning TDP leaders describing the manifesto attractive, he said, “How it can be justified? A manifesto can’t be attractive. It should only be solution-oriented.” The Chief Minister described the TDP’s Rajahmundry Mahanadu ‘a big drama’ meant to hoodwink people.

It is preposterous that Chandrababu Naidu who backstabbed and killed his father-in-law NT Rama Rao 27 years ago is now garlanding his portrait aiming at grabbing power, he said. “He has no values, no concern for dharma, no credibility at all, no character and commitment. He doesn’t have candidates to contest in all 175 constituencies. His only philosophy is formulating an attractive manifesto before the elections and dumping into the dustbin to cheat the people after elections,” he said.

The septuagenarian who has no achievements to his credit, who cheated all sections of society and who did nothing for the sake of the people during his earlier terms is now seeking another chance to hoodwink them by forming convenient alliances, he alleged, adding that the ‘powermonger’ is eager to pursue the policy of plunder, stash and devour once again with the support of his friendly media and foster son.

“The coming elections are Kurukshetra between social justice and social injustice, it is a war between DBT policy and DPT (Dochuko, Panchuko and Tinuko) policy, it is a war between pro-people’s Government and the Capitalists-backed Naidu and it is a war between the welfare schmes and yellow-media organised mischievous and vicious propaganda,” the Chief Minister said, appealing to the people to stand by the YSRCP and become his soldiers in the next elections and bring victory if they believe they are benefitted.