Jagan consoles YSRCP activist

Guntur: Former chief minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consoled a party worker, Challa Nagaraju, over phone on Sunday, following an attack carried out by TDP supporters in Telukutla village of Palnadu district.

Nagaraju, an active YSRCP worker since the last assembly elections, had served as a polling agent for the party in his village. Following the election results, local TDP leaders began threatening him out of political rivalry.

Worrying about his safety, Nagaraju had left his native village of Telukutla and relocated to Pulipadu.

However, on September 20, while returning from Telukutla after a personal errand, Nagaraju was ambushed by a group of 10 TDP members near Gadidala Vagu on the outskirts of the village. The attackers assaulted Nagaraju, breaking both his legs in multiple places. He was rushed to Gurazala Government Hospital for primary care and was later shifted to Narasaraopet’s GBR Hospital.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Nagaraju over phone to console him and enquired about his health condition. He assured him that the party would provide full support during his treatment and recovery process and instructed former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy to care for him.