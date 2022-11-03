Jagan focusing on 3 capitals to cover up his failures, alleges TDP

Amaravati: Rayalaseema has been suffering the worst-ever crisis in the past three-and-a-half years and the region has never experienced such loss ever since the state has been formed, said TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu here on Wednesday.

He told media persons at the party headquarters at Mangalagiri that there is zero progress in Rayalaseema after Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the Chief Minister.

During the TDP government, N Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister strived hard for the progress of Rayalaseema and the globally-renowned Kia industry has set up its unit in Anantapur district then. Companies like Hero Motors and Celkon too have established their units in Chittoor district while renowned educational institutions like IIIT and Central University too were established in Rayalaseema when Chandrababu was the chief minister of the state, he reminded.

Except using the backwardness of Rayalaseema for political gains, had Jagan got even a single industry to the region, he asked. The Handri-Neeva and the Galeru-Nagari projects which were constructed when the late NT Rama Rao was the chief minister, have now turned boon for the region, he observed.

The credit of getting the Krishna river waters for Rayalaseema goes only to NTR and Chandrababu Naidu, he added. Not only this. Several other projects have been built during the TDP regime while all the irrigation project works came to a standstill after Jagan came to power, Srinivasulu said. The TDP politburo member believes that Mr Jagan is instigating regional and caste differences among the people in the name of three capitals and said that no one from Visakhapatnam wants the city to be made as the administrative capital. The rallies taken out by YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy will in no way help to get the High Court bench for Rayalaseema, he said and felt that the YSRCP MPs should mount pressure on the Centre. Jagan is just taking the people of the state for a ride by making false promises, he added.