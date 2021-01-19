YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for Delhi today

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting New Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister is seeking to impress upon the Centre the need to establish the proposed three capitals in the State for equitable development of all regions.

This process also needs clearance from Delhi for the shifting of the High Court from the existing place to Kurnool, the proposed Judicial Capital.

While the issue of the three Capitals is sub-judice, the Chief Minister is leaving no stone unturned to realise his dream. The Union Home Ministry has to give clearance for the shifting of the High Court. The State government has repeatedly appealed to the ministry in this regard for clearance.

Though the CM uses every visit to further the interests of the State by procuring additional funds, this time around he is expected to keep the Centre also posted of the politics surrounding the 'temple desecration and damage' of idols. The police have recently arrested some persons for indulging in these criminal activities sparking a political slugfest.

Both the BJP and the TDP are vying with each other in denouncing the same and alongside Jana Sena are protesting over the same. Even the arrests have become controversial as cases have been filed against some BJP and TDP activists. The CM is expected to submit a report on these developments too.

Vaccination rollout in the State and the arrangements made so far for furthering the programme would also crop up in the discussion, it is learnt. The Chief Minister will also meet, if appointments materialize, the Union Finance Minister and the Jal Shakti Minister too.