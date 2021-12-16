Jagan government brought 'disgrace' to AP: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for bringing 'disgrace' to Andhra Pradesh in Delhi by raising the state's financial collapse in the national capital without a sense of self-respect and decency.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion of 'Dudekula' community cadres joining the party, the TDP chief asked who would be able to save AP when the YSRCP regime had wreaked total destruction of all sectors of economy in the state. The neighbouring states were laughing at AP at its plight.

The YSRCP MPs were now saying in Delhi that the AP government would not be able to resume the Polavaram works without the Central funds. Was it not the reverse tendering policy of the arrogant Jagan regime that stopped the Polavaram project, he asked.

The TDP chief asked the Chief Minister whether he would be able to construct three capitals with a bad financial situation. Debts were mounting, he said.

Naidu asserted that their party had always given priority to the upliftment of the weaker sections and backward classes. During the Vajpayee government at the Centre, he could convince it to nominate Dr Abdul Kalam as President of India. With his Hitec city in Hyderabad, he could make people forget about Golconda and Charminar and talk only of his contribution.