Jagan hatching conspiracy to destabilise govt: Kotamreddy

Nellore: Finding fault with former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of making derogatory comments against the government during his Raptadu visit, TDP senior leader and NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy alleged that Jagan is hatching conspiracy to destabilise the government by creating law and order problems with his provocative statements.

Addressing reporters at party district office here on Thursday, the TDP leader criticised that Jagan is encouraging faction-feud politics to prove his political existence, as he was unable to digest his party defeat in 2024 elections.

He noted that it was unfortunate that Jagan Mohan Reddy, who used police for his vested and political interests during his tenure as the CM, was now chiding police personnel with objectionable comments, only for his political benefit.

Kotamreddy demanded that a case should be registered against Jagan for his derogatory comments made against police department.