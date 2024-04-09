Jagan is not YSR's successor, declares PCC chief Sharmila

Brahmamgari Matam (YSR district): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on said her brother and the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is not the successor of YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Sharmila said there was no similarity between her father’s rule vis-a-vis her brother’s. “Jagan is not the successor of YSR at all. There is no similarity between the rule of YSR and Jagan...even if you search with a magnifying glass, no trace will be found. Jagan's reign has murderous politics,” Sharmila alleged during her campaign in Mydukuru.

She alleged the YSRCP government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy is shielding their uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s killers and said one of the accused Y S Avinash Reddy is being protected.

Vivekananda Reddy, former Kadapa MP and younger brother of Rajasekhara Reddy, was murdered on March 15, 2019 in the run-up to the polls and the case remained unresolved.

Noting that Avinash Reddy, her cousin, also the YSRCP candidate from Kadapa, should not be allowed to go to Parliament, Sharmila said she is contesting from the same constituency to fight injustice.

Further, she observed that farmers had suffered immensely under the YSRCP government and alleged Jagan Mohan Reddy cheated them.

She said that farmers were like kings during her father's tenure as CM. She pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised prohibition but the present YSRCP government is retailing liquor at exorbitant prices. She criticised that there is no accountability in liquor sales in the state.

She urged voters to consider the values of justice and righteousness, urging them not to support those associated with criminal activities.

Echoing her cousin Sharmila's sentiments, Sunitha Reddy, daughter of Vivekananda Redddy, emphasised the importance of justice and urged the electorate to support Sharmila in her quest for justice and accountability.