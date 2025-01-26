Jagan lost confidence of his party leaders, says Sharmila

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila said YSRCP senior leader V Vijayasai Reddy quit the party because party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had lost the confidence of the party leaders.

She said Vijayasai Reddy is very close to former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and he did whatever Jagan said. Addressing the media on Saturday Sharmila said that Vijayasai Reddy said so many lies including about her children also.

The resignation of Vijayasai Reddy is not an ordinary issue. She suggested the YSRCP leaders and cadre to think about the resignation of the Vijayasai Reddy. She questioned why he quit the party and abandoned Jagan. She alleged Jagan Mohan Reddy as a leader cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh and now fail to safeguard his party men from leaving the party.

Sharmila said Jagan Mohan Reddy had benefitted a lot from the BJP by using Vijayasai Reddy. Replying to a question, Sharmila demanded that Vijayasai Reddy should reveal facts about the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Asked about possibility of Jagan Mohan Reddy sending Vijayasai Reddy to the BJP fold to get benefit from the BJP, the APCC chief felt there is no need for it. She said Jagan Mohan Reddy had already benefitted a lot from the BJP and there is no need of sending Vijayasai Reddy to the BJP.