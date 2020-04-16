Jagan orders to bring back Anantapur students bodies from Philippines

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered officials to bring back the dead bodies of two Telugu students in the Philippines, on Thursday. The two died in a road accident.

Deceased students were identified as KP Vamsi and Revanth Kumar from Anantapur district. Chief Minister asked officials to take all initiatives to ensure early return of the bodies. He already wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India on this issue. Meanwhile, Jagan said with officials that did not bother about the expenditure for the transportation of the bodies form that country to Anantapur. He assured that all the expenditure will be born from the AP government.