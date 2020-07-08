Jagan real political heir of YSR: Deputy CM K Narayanaswamy

Chittoor: Recalling the historical regime of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy in respect of introducing number of schemes, farmers debt waiving scheme, Pavala vaddi and others, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy complimented his son and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as the real heir of him in all respects. The 71st birth anniversary of Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy has been renamed as 'YSR Rythu Dinostavam' which shows the commitment of Jagan Mohan Reddy towards the welfare of the farmers, he asserted. The Deputy Chief Minister has paid floral tributes to then Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at G D Nellore on Wednesday and took part in cake cutting function.

Speaking on the occasion, he recollected his association with YSR. He hailed Jagan Mohan Reddy for following the footsteps of his father in developing the state on all fronts. The YSRCP government has implemented number of schemes exclusively for the welfare of the farmers. Rythu Bharosa Kendrams would serve all the needs of farmers from pillar to the post, he added. He said the Chief Minister was committed to distribute 30 lakh house sites for the poor on August 15. He criticised former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for trying to exploit the caste discrimination for their political mileage.