Jagan reviews Polavaram works

Vijayawada: What exactly is the status of the Polavaram project now? How long does it take for the works to be completed?

An answer to this has become elusive even as the AP government and the TDP exchange allegations on 'mishandling and neglect' of the project execution.

The project works are all set to begin with the monsoon fading away and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review of the same on Friday. When questioned by the Chief Minister on the status of the various irrigation works, the officials said 'necessary soil tests should be conducted on the seepage area and on the strength of the diaphragm wall before taking up the works in ECRF (Earth cum Rock Fill Dam).

Though the Chief Minister reviewed the irrigation works, there was no required emphasis on the completion of the soil tests at the seepage area and on the strength of the diaphragm wall. Floods have not receded yet here. No time-bound plan too was decided at this review meeting. Soil tests here should have been the priority of the government more than any and none of the other works would be meaningful without these being conducted.

However, the agency undertaking the execution of the works has claimed in the past that about 10.85 lakh cubic metres of vibro-compaction works have been completed so far along with 1.61 lakh cubic metres of sand filling.

The Chief Minister took stock of various irrigation works in progress and instructed the officials to expedite the balance work relating to the 3.4 km long second tunnel of the Veligonda project and accord priority for the construction of a barrage downstream the Prakasam Barrage across the River Krishna.