Jagan slams coalition govt, announces statewide outreach

Tadepalli: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday criticised the ruling coalition government, alleging corruption, administrative failure and neglect of public welfare. Addressing party workers from Bhimavaram at the party headquarters in Tadepalli, he claimed that people across the state were dissatisfied with the government’s performance and felt let down by unfulfilled promises.

Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that he would undertake a mass contact programme covering all 150 Assembly constituencies to reconnect with the public and restore confidence among party workers. He said the proposed outreach would highlight what he described as the shortcomings of the present government and present an alternative vision.

Drawing a comparison between the previous YSRCP government and the current administration, he stated that his government had implemented welfare schemes even during the Covid-19 pandemic and fulfilled its electoral commitments.

He said that during the YSRCP’s five-year tenure, loans amounting to approximately Rs 3.32 lakh crore were raised, of which Rs 2.73 lakh crore was spent through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, with detailed records available. In contrast, he alleged that the coalition government had raised loans of about ₹3 lakh crore in less than two years without transparency or accountability, while welfare programmes were curtailed.

The YSRCP chief further alleged corruption in sectors such as liquor and sand, claiming that liquor was being sold above the maximum retail price and that revenue from sand sales had declined despite increased transactions. He also criticised the manner in which the recent Sankranti festival was conducted, alleging excessive commercialisation and irregularities.

Raising concerns over law and order, Jagan Mohan Reddy referred to several incidents involving alleged misconduct by legislators, stating that such cases reflected a deterioration in governance.

He also accused the government of targeting political opponents by registering false cases.

On the welfare front, he alleged that students, farmers and patients were adversely affected due to the discontinuation or weakening of schemes related to education, healthcare and agriculture, including Aarogyasri and minimum support price mechanisms. Questioning the role of the government, he said failure to ensure basic services undermined public trust.

Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that his planned padayatra across all Assembly constituencies would focus on highlighting these issues and drawing a comparison between the two administrations.