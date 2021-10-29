Jagan targeting Vijayasai , says TDP leader Ayyanna

Mangalagiri: Leveling serious charge on Chief Minister, TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Thursday alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is targeting YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy for a very serious reason relating to the YS family's liquor business.

Ayyanna Patrudu tweeted on his Twitter handle that the CM is greatly enraged at the latest behaviour of Vijay Sai. Vijay Sai was stated to have informed the Central investigative agencies why Taliban drugs were coming to Andhra Pradesh all the way from Afghanistan. The TDP leader said that the Taliban heroin was allegedly meant for use by the liquor mafia being run by Jagan Reddy's brother Anil Reddy. Vijay Sai had reportedly leaked this information to the investigative agencies. Afterwards, Vijay Sai had disappeared from Visakhapatnam and taking refuge in the bungalows of top people in the New Delhi.

Ayyanna Patrudu said that Vijay Sai had also applied for visa to leave for foreign countries. The YCP MP had become Jagan Reddy's target at a very serious issue just like the latter's babai YS Vivekananda Reddy. The axe blow turned into a heart attack in case of Vivekananda Reddy.