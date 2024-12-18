  • Menu
Jagan to visit Kurnool today

Jagan to visit Kurnool today
Kurnool: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mo-han Reddy will be visiting Kurnool on Wednesday. Accord-ing to party sources, Jagan will fly to Kurnool from Benga-luru at around 12 noon.

After reaching Kurnool, he will attend the marriage func-tion of party State secretary Ternakal Surendra Reddy’s daughter at GRC Convention Centre. Later, the YSRCP chief will have a brief interaction with the party leaders. Later, he will fly back to Bengaluru, stated party sources.

