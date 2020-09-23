Jagan Visits Delhi for His Cases, not for Public Interest: Nakka Ananda Babu

Amaravati: To get support from the central government, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP MPs visited New Delhi, but not for the development of Andhra Pradesh, alleged the TDP senior leader and former minister Nakka Ananda Babu on Wednesday in a press conference here.

Anand Babu criticised that the Chief Minister and his MPs were not making the required efforts in Delhi to get a better deal for the people in respect of projects and development.

Reacting to the Bills passed in Parliament recently regarding farmers, the TDP leader observed that even the BJP friendly parties were criticising the Centre for enacting these laws. But, the YCP MPs were praising them and giving all support, he criticised.

He called for condemnation of the YSRCP MPs attacks on the judiciary and constitutional institutions in the Parliament. Though the ruling party has got 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, it has failed to bring any pressure on the Special Category Status for AP. It was not able to force the Centre to implement the bifurcation promises.

Anand Babu slammed the YSRCP Government for fixing current meters on agricultural pump sets just for getting Rs. 4,000 Cr from the Centre. Many other States were not opting for these funds since it would be at the cost of the interests of their farmers.