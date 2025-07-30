Jagan vows YSRCP’s resurgence, slams ‘vendetta’ politics

Tadepalli: YSRC Ppresident Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the N Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, accusing it of pursuing ‘vindictive politics’ towards its adversaries and neglecting all sections of society by failing to deliver on its electoral promises. Addressing a meeting of party’s political affairs committee (PAC) here on Tuesday, he urged the party cadre to expose the government’s shortcomings and strengthen the YSRCP from the grassroots, asserting that the future awaits their leadership.

Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the current coalition government is mired in corruption and is fabricating false cases against YSRCP leaders and senior officials with ‘vendetta’ to instill fear and divert attention from its own failures in implementing welfare schemes.

He provided a detailed account of what he termed the government’s vindictive actions, citing the arrests of leaders like P Midhun Reddy, Nandigama Suresh, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. The YSRCP chief stated that the total loans taken during his 2019-24 tenure were Rs 3.32 lakh crore, while Naidu has allegedly spent 52 per cent of that amount in just 14 months. He suggested Naidu’s recent trip to Singapore was merely to ‘stash the looted funds.’

During the meeting, PAC members expressed serious concern over alleged security lapses during Jagan’s tours, terming them ‘deliberate’, citing an incident at Bangarupalem. Jagan announced the upcoming launch of a party app aimed at documenting government injustices, enabling citizens to report harassment by individuals or officials. “We will hold the guilty accountable and ensure justice,” he said.

“We have lost a good government, but the people’s support is with us. Together, we will restore justice, rebuild our state, and bring YSRCP back to power,” he added.