Jagananna 2.0 will be different, stronger says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Guntur : Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Jagananna 2.0 will operate differently, focusing on protecting and supporting every party worker. He held a meeting at Tadepalli on Wednesday with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation YSRCP corpora-tors.

He criticised the alleged harassment being faced by the YSRCP cadre under the TDP-led coali-tion government. He assured the cadre that he was closely monitoring the difficulties they were facing and pledged his unwavering support.

He said that when in opposition, challenges are inevitable and added that they must remain steadfast in our values. “Hardships don’t last forever. I faced unjust imprisonment for 16 months due to political conspiracies by Congress and TDP. Yet, I never took a step back. With the people’s trust, I became the CM and I assure you that our party will return to power and rule the state for the next 30 years,” He criticised the coalition government which failed to im-plement its promised ‘Super Six’ schemes.