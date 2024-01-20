‘Jagananna Chedodu’ changed people’s lives: Mohit Reddy

Tirupati: Chandragiri YSRCP MLA candidate and TUDA chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy claimed that the livelihood of thousands of families was improved with 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme, being implemented by the State government. He said the PM Vishwakarma Yojana scheme will provide financial benefits to the artisans through digital transactions.

Mohit Reddy presented appreciation certificates to women, who completed sewing machine free training in Tirupati rural area, at a programme held in Gandhipuram secretariat premises here on Friday. He wished the women to excel in handicrafts and financially empowered by taking advantage of Jaganamna Chedodu scheme of Rs 10,000 per year and PM Vishwakarma Yojana scheme.

Mohit Reddy appealed to support the YSRCP, which has worked for the upliftment of all communities. And bless him as MLA candidate and as the son of MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who longed for the people of Chandragiri constituency. For the last three months, 300 women from Gandhipuram, Avila and Lingeswara Nagar panchayats have received free tailoring training under Maharshi Abhyudaya Seva Samstha (MASS). For skill development, the women who have passed the training, will be given free tailoring kits worth Rs. 2,500 for five days training in the first phase, free tailoring kits worth Rs 15,000 for 15 days in the second phase and loan facility of Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh in the third phase.

MASS president Gnana Shekhar Reddy, Gandhipuram Sarpanch Mannur Lakshmi Siva, women from 19 panchayats of Tirupati rural mandal and others participated in this programme.