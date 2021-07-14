Jagananna Colonies: TDP demands probe into land acquisition

Nellore: TDP coordination committee which met here on Tuesday demanded that the State government conduct a probe into irregularities in land acquisition for Jagananna Colonies.

Party general secretary Beeda Ravichandra and politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleged that there were huge misdeeds in the land levelling activity where ruling party leaders made huge money.

The said gravel and sand excavation is being organised under the direct control of the ruling party leaders and regretted that there has been no response from the district administration even though complaints were lodged against the irregularities. So, they decided to approach the court on the issue.

TDP leaders also demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families who lost their members due to Covid and also financial support of Rs 10,000 to all white ration cardholders. They also demanded handing over of TIDCO houses constructed during the TDP regime to the beneficiaries immediately. The ruling YSR Congress has failed to hand them over for the last two years as part of political vendetta, they alleged.

The State government has to pay dues of Rs 1,340 crore to the beneficiaries of rural/urban areas. Farmers in the district have to get dues of Rs 108 crore. The coordination committee meeting also demanded release of arrears of bills for works taken up under NREGS and to reduce the enhanced house taxes.

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy complained that senior officials of the district were not responding to calls of the opposition leaders. He wondered whether the district administration responds to only requests of the ruling party leaders and legislators or they respect the general public too.

Party leaders K Vijayarami Reddy, P Srinivasulu Reddy, Ch Venkateswara Reddy, Dr Divi Sivaram, Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy and others were present.