Jagananna Suraksha: 7,716 certificates issued in ASR district

RAMPACHODAVARAM (ASR district): As part of the Jagananna Suraksha programme, 7,716 certificates of caste verification, income, birth, death, residence and ration card, etc. have been distributed to the people throughout the district, Alluri Sitaramaraju District Collector Sumit Kumar said.

Jagananna Suraksha special camps have been organised in 20 secretariats in 13 mandals across the district.

He said that 15,596 requests were received from 15,113 households for various certificates.

He said that 18,983 tokens have been registered and 16,240 applications have been made online. Out of these, 7,716 certificates have been distributed so far. In all, 21 applications are said to have been rejected. The Collector explained that the rest of the certificates would be distributed to the respective applicants by volunteers in the next three days.