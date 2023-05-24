Jagananna Vidya Deevena: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to deposit Rs 703 cr today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 703 crore in to the accounts of mothers of 9.95 lakh students towards fee reimbursement for January-March quarter under Jagananna Vidya Deevena at Kovvur in East Godavari district on Wednesday (May 24).

The state government so far paid Rs 14,912.43 crore towards Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevana including clearing dues of Rs 1778 crore during TDP regime.

With an avowed aim of providing higher education to the poor students, the state government is reimbursing the total fee, regularly on a quarterly basis soon after completion of the quarter, directly into the accounts of the mothers of students pursuing ITI, Polytechnic, Degree, Engineering, Medicine and other courses without any limit on the number of eligible children in a family..

The government is not only taking care of the educational expenses of students but also their boarding and lodging expenses. Financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to students pursuing Degree courses, Engineering and Medicine, Rs 15,000 to Polytechnic students and Rs 10,000 to ITI students in two instalments every year regularly. Assistance under this scheme is given to all children in a family, irrespective of their number.

With the effective implementation of ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ and ‘Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’ the dropout percentage in entry to higher education has come down significantly to 6.62 per cent in 2022-23 as against the national average of 27 per cent.