Jaganannaku Chebudam draws huge response in Nellore, Kadapa

Nellore/Kadapa : Jaganannaku Chebudam programme organised in Nellore and YSR districts received huge response from people on Monday.

People from far away areas from both the districts thronged to submit petitions at the event.

According to the sources, most of the petitions received in the event are related to land issues, pensions, Jagananna Housing Colonies (JHCs) and house sites issues.

The programme which began at 10 am continued up to 2 pm with the collectors M Hari Narayanan (Nellore) and V Vijaya Rama Raju(YSR district) patiently hearing the problems of petitioners and directed the officials concerned to attended the grievances and ensure speedy redressal of them.

Speaking on the occasion, Nellore collector M Hari Narayanan said that after the introduction of Jaganannaku Chebudam, the programme received huge turnout of petitioners on Monday and the victims are confident of finding a solution to their problems in a transparent manner.

He said that 75 per cent of petitions are related to non-financial matters.

YSR district collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said that the administration formed a team comprising ZPCEO, CPO, SDC Kineru Ranga Rao Committee(KRRC), Tahasildar Mee Seva and Medical Officer at district level and a pursuation management unit at mandal level to address grievances of people.