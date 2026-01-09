Jaganna Thota Prabala Theertham has 400 years history , says Chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the Jaganna Thota Prabala Theertham will be celebrated as a state festival. This spiritual and cultural event, which has a history spanning approximately 400 years, takes place annually on the day of Kanuma. It features the palanquins of the Ekadasha Rudras from 11 ancient Shiva temples, displayed on a single platform.

In a post on 'X', Naidu expressed his respect for the devotion and faith of the people of Konaseema, who have upheld this tradition for generations. The Chief Minister revealed that the cabinet has decided to support the festival, which attracts around 500,000 attendees. He emphasised that this initiative will further enhance cultural tourism in the Konaseema region.