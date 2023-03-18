Jagan's downfall has begun, says Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the outcome of graduates constituencies MLC elections clearly indicates that downfall of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy began. On the occasion of concluding his Yuva Galam padayatra in erstwhile Chittor district, Lokesh addressed huge public gathering at Molakalacheruvu village of Tambalapalle mandal on Friday.





He said that the MLC election results show that youth and all sections are fuming at the YSRCP rule as they are prepared to dislodge the Jagan Mohan Reddy from the CM chair. He said he had conducted 45 days padayatra covering 14 constituencies and 577 km distance in erstwhile Chittoor district. Lokesh observed he feels lucky to conclude his yatra at the historical place Tamballapalle which produced fighters who revolted against landlords on various issues.





While thanking the people for extending support and affection towards him which helped him successfully completing Yuva Galam in combined district, he appealed to the people with folded hands to continue the same for the TDP to return to power in 2024 elections. The TDP leader alleged that Tamballapalle MLA Peddireddi Dwarakanath Reddy was responsible for deliberately obstructing Madanapalle from becoming a district only to maintain his supremacy. He promised that Madanapalle would be upgraded in to a district soon after his party comes to power.





"People should say goodbye to Peddireddy family if they want Chittoor district to prosper and develop, and their children to get employment," he said. He said a former Dalit judge Ramakrishna was arrested only for pointing out at the atrocities of MLA. "Hundreds of youth are migrating to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states as house construction workers in search of livelihood. But Peddireddi family is least bothered over the issues as they are concerned with how to humiliate weaker sections and how to loot public and private lands in high handedness manner," he remarked. He assured the people that such anarchic rule would be eradicated after TDP returns to power in 2024 elections.



