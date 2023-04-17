Jagan's re-election as CM historical necessity: Minister Audimulapu Suresh

Ongole(Prakasam district): MAUD Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that the YSRCP is seeking public support after delivering a welfare rule for four years in the State. He appreciated the seven lakh plus party local leaders, who made the 'Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan' campaign a success and acquired more support for the Chief Minister.

He addressed a press meet in Ongole on Sunday and appreciated their party cadre for making the campaign a big success. YSRCP leaders including ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, party district president Janke Venkata Reddy, BC cell president Goli Tirupati Rao and others were present at the press meet.

Minister Suresh said that though the public is at will to allow them to paste the sticker, most of them welcomed the leaders and asked them to paste Jagan's photo beside the photo frames of gods. He stated Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming the CM again is a historical necessity for the State and the public also wishing for it to continue the welfare schemes in future also.

He advised the Opposition parties competing with the YSRCP to paste stickers to contend in winning the hearts of the public. He said the campaign will be taken up in the stronghold areas of TDP also and will ask public to allow the sticker if they receive any benefit from the government. He thanked everyone for making the mega people survey a grand success.

Party district president Janke Venkata Reddy said the campaign had started a week ago and the party activists have visited about 68 lakh households across the State. 'We have received 58 lakh missed calls wishing Jagan Mohan Reddy to become the CM again, by Sunday,' he added. He thanked the party activists and local leadership for making the programme a success and advised them not to rest until the party wins eight Assembly constituencies and MP constituency in the next election and dedicate the victory to Jagan. He asked them to continue the spirit in the coming days and continue the campaign to visit all houses and convince the public to vote for their party.

ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma said that the welfare programmes by the Jagan government are being extended to all people, better than in the times of the TDP government. She asked the public to support YSRCP in the future.