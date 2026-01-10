Jagan’s remarks aimed at creating unrest, alleges MP

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni strongly condemned former CM and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks on Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project and Amaravati capital. He stated that public does not trust the Pulivendula MLA’s claims. Also, he mentioned that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has strongly criticised YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, calling him ‘history-less leader’.

Addressing the media at A Convention Centre here on Friday, MP Sivanath accused Jagan of making misleading statements aimed at creating confusion and unrest among people.

He said the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project had been stalled during Jagan’s tenure, and Rs 925 crore of public funds were allegedly misused without proper environmental approvals. He alleged that Jagan filed petitions in High Court through his associates to block developmental works, while Naidu’s administration is steadily implementing critical infrastructure projects.

He highlighted the rapid progress of Amaravati as State capital, with world-class infrastructure along Krishna riverfront, and criticised Jagan for proposing multiple alternate capitals, including Vijayawada and Guntur, creating unnecessary confusion. Sivanath said people no longer believe Jagan’s statements, describing them as politically motivated.

The MP lauded Naidu for bringing comprehensive development across the State, citing milestones such as the operational Bhogapuram Airport, industrial growth in Anantapur, Kurnool, and Chittoor, coastal development in Amaravati, and a historic reduction in electricity charges—unprecedented in the country. He also praised interlinking of Krishna and Godavari rivers to ensure water supply for Rayalaseema, demonstrating the government’s commitment to public welfare.

Sivanath emphasised that under Naidu’s leadership, the State is moving toward ‘Swarnandhra Pradesh 2047’, combining infrastructure growth with public-centric policies. He extended gratitude to the CM, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, and media personnel for ensuring transparency and awareness of the government’s developmental initiatives.

MP Chinni said that while Jagan seeks destruction and disruption, Naidu has firmly established himself as a history-making leader in the hearts of the people. He said that after developing Cyberabad in the past and Amaravati in the present, Naidu is now planning to build third city in future, with Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Srikakulam as hubs for Artificial Intelligence. He stated that if there is any leader in the world, who can claim the distinction of building three major cities, it is Naidu alone.