- Apollo Hospitals contributes `1 cr to CMRF for flood relief
- Govt set to lay stone for new OGH builiding soon
- Pending houses will be completed, promises ZP chairman Srinivasulu
- Jail inmates provide food to flood victims
- GMR Group donates `2.5 cr for Telangana’s flood relief efforts
- The benefits & impact of extracurricular activities on student development
- Land sharks gobble up Uppal lake; water quality turns worst
- Smooth power supply to Ganesh pandals ordered
- YSRCP did not construct Krishna river retaining wall: Beeda Ravichandra
- Badminton star Satwik donates Rs 2L to flood victims
Highlights
In response to the Vijayawada flood disaster, inmates of Rajahmundry Central Jail have stepped forward with humanitarian efforts.
Rajamahendravaram: In response to the Vijayawada flood disaster, inmates of Rajahmundry Central Jail have stepped forward with humanitarian efforts.
They prepared and packaged tomato bath for 25,000 flood victims. Jail supervisor S Rahul oversaw the relief operation.
Rahul mentioned that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the inmates had also made and distributed one lakh masks. He pointed out that the inmates’ willingness to assist during disasters reflects their transformation and commitment to contributing to society.
