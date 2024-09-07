  • Menu
Jail inmates provide food to flood victims

Inmates of Rajahmundry Central Jail preparing food for flood victims
Highlights

In response to the Vijayawada flood disaster, inmates of Rajahmundry Central Jail have stepped forward with humanitarian efforts.

Rajamahendravaram: In response to the Vijayawada flood disaster, inmates of Rajahmundry Central Jail have stepped forward with humanitarian efforts.

They prepared and packaged tomato bath for 25,000 flood victims. Jail supervisor S Rahul oversaw the relief operation.

Rahul mentioned that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the inmates had also made and distributed one lakh masks. He pointed out that the inmates’ willingness to assist during disasters reflects their transformation and commitment to contributing to society.

