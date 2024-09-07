Jail inmates provide food to flood victims

Rajamahendravaram: In response to the Vijayawada flood disaster, inmates of Rajahmundry Central Jail have stepped forward with humanitarian efforts.

They prepared and packaged tomato bath for 25,000 flood victims. Jail supervisor S Rahul oversaw the relief operation.

Rahul mentioned that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the inmates had also made and distributed one lakh masks. He pointed out that the inmates’ willingness to assist during disasters reflects their transformation and commitment to contributing to society.