Jakkampudi Raja placed under house arrest
Rajamahendravaram: Former MLA of Rajanagaram, Jakkampudi Raja, was placed under house arrest by police on Tuesday morning, hours after he announced an indefinite hunger strike in protest against the management of Andhra Paper Mills.
Raja had declared on Monday night that he would launch the protest in front of the statue of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy near the main gate of the paper mill.
He alleged that the mill management was acting in a high-handed manner and had failed to address the genuine demands of the workers.
Raja expressed concern that the wage agreement due three years ago had still not been implemented. He warned that he would strongly confront the management if the issues were not resolved.
Following his announcement, police swiftly moved to prevent the protest and placed him under house arrest at his residence in Danavaipeta.
Security personnel were deployed outside his house to maintain law and order.