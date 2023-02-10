Jal Jeevan Mission works inspected

Vijayawada: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Special Chief Secretary Budithi Rajasekhar inspected the Jal Jeevan Mission works at Nunna near Vijayawada on Thursday. He directed the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWS&S) Department officials to maintain quality of the ongoing works.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked the officials concerned and contractors to explain about the works to the public.

Later, Agricultural Advisory Committee Chairman Yarkareddy Nagi Reddy, Sarpanch K Sarala, vice-president Kalakoti Brahmananda Reddy and PACS chairman Polareddy Chandra Reddy requested Buditi Rajasekhar to supply Krishna water to Nunna. The Special CS assured the villagers to provide the river water for drinking purposes. He directed the RWS officials to take steps for constructing the pipeline work from Gollapudi to Nunna. It would be useful for Pathapadu, KV Kandrika, P Nainavaram and Ambapuram villages, he added.

RWS&S Chief Engineer R Krishna Reddy, SE D Venkata Ramana, EE Prasad, DEE Dayanand, EO PR&RD BLV Seshagiri Rao, Nunna Panchayat secretary GTV Ramana and others were present.