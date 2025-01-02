Live
‘Jalaharam’ will be launched soon says Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy
The State government will soon launch a new scheme ‘Jalaharam’ with Rs 70,000 crore as part of the initiative to uplift the living standards of farming community, stated Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.
Speaking to reporters after visiting Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple here on Wednesday, on New Year day, the Minister said that this year about 3,000 tmcft of water from Godavari river was released into the sea due to lack of storage. To overcome wastage of water and to provide water for agriculture operations and drinking water throughout the year, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed to launch ‘Jalaharam’, which is under progress.
Alleging that the previous YSRCP government was responsible for neglecting Polavaram Project, he said that TDP-led NDA government has already spent Rs 12,000 crore to complete this project by 2026. If Polavaram project is completed, water could be supplied for both drinking and agriculture purposes in Nellore and Prakasam districts.
Minister Anam has said that Nellore district is going to transform as an industrial hub with the commencement of several industries like Bharath Petroleum Corporation Limited, Ramayapatnam Port, Dagadarthi, etc very soon. He urged people of all faiths to pray the God to bless the coalition government to take up more projects in future to develop the State.