Jana Sena cadre clueless on party nominees in 2 seats

Vijayawada: Confusion prevailed among the Jana Sena Party (JSP) cadres in erstwhile Krishna district on candidates for the Assembly elections. The party will be contesting in twoLok Sabha seatsand 21 Assembly constituencies in the state as part of alliance with TDP and BJP.

It is expected Jana Sena candidates will contest in Vijayawada West and Avanigadda Assembly constituencies in united Krishna. Jana Sena leader Pothina Venkata Mahesh has been leaving no stone unturned, including making his supporters to stage protests, to get the ticket for Vijayawada West allotted to him. He contested in the same seat in 2019 elections and was defeated by YSRCP candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao.

He has been actively taking part in the party activities for a long time with the hope of getting ticket. Interestingly, he is the important contender in the party from Vijayawada West and made lot of ground work for contesting the election.

Jana Sena Party has so far not announced his candidature. On the other hand, BJP is planning to field its candidate from Vijayawada West and is lobbying with top leaders other two parties to have the seat allotted to it. Supporters of Mahesh staged protest in One Town following reports of BJP is planning to contest from the West.

In Avanigadda, Jana Sena cadre is eagerly waiting for the announcement of candidate. Jana Sena is likely to field a Kapu as Kapus will play decisive role in elections.

On the other hand, TDP and YSRCP candidates in erstwhile Krishna district are busy campaigning and meeting the voters. Jana Sena cadre is disappointed with allotment of only two Lok Sabha seats and 21 Assembly seats in the state for the party. Jana Sena cadre feel that they have better vote percentage in the state compared to BJP. The BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha seats and 10 Assembly seats.