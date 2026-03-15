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Jana Sena celebrates foundation day

  • Created On:  15 March 2026 9:15 AM IST
Jana Sena celebrates foundation day
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Nellore: Jana Sena Party district general secretary Gunukula Kishore said that the Party was born as a social movement initiated by its chief and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who entered politics with the objective of serving people, society, and nation. The party, he noted, has been striving to uphold the ideals of honest politics and social transformation since its inception.

Leaders and activists celebrated party’s 13th foundation day at party office here on Saturday, under the leadership of Vemulapati Ajaya Kumar, national media representative and State TIDCO chairman.

Kishore called upon party activists and Jana Sainiks to continue serving public with the same spirit and commitment. He expressed hope that the Jana Sena movement, which began with the goal of promoting honest politics and bringing about social change, would grow stronger in the years ahead.

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Jana Sena Foundation DayPawan KalyanGunukula KishoreVemulapati Ajaya KumarNellore Jana Sena Leaders
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