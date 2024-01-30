Live
- Parenting tips: 5 steps to build a secure relationship with the child
- Bhimili Siddham meeting successful, YSRCP will bag three Rajya Sabha seats; YV Subba Reddy
- Nitish Kumar Govt to bring no confidence motion against Speaker on February 10
- Congress leader Chilamathur Mohan Gandhi starts Mahatma Venkata Lakshmamma Seva Trust
- Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam Hydernagar committee members appointed
- On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, National leaders pay respects to Bapu
- CASEST Receives Prestigious Technovation Award 2024 for Excellence in Skilling
- Magh Gupt Navratri 2024: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat And Rituals To Follow
- Reasons why you should choose a perfect cream for your eyes
- Director Gowtham Tinnanuri and Anirudh Ravichander join forces for Musical Teenage Drama 'Magic'!
Just In
Jana Sena leader Babu Paluru stages hunger strike in Bobbili
Highlights
Babu Paluru, the Janasena Party State Working Secretary, started a hunger strike today in Bobbili Constituency, Telugu Desam, near the statue of Anna...
Babu Paluru, the Janasena Party State Working Secretary, started a hunger strike today in Bobbili Constituency, Telugu Desam, near the statue of Anna NTR.
The hunger strike is being conducted to demand the repair of a dilapidated library under the jurisdiction of Bobbili Municipality, with the aim of ensuring a better future for the students. Party in charge, Hon'ble Shri Bebinayana, joined the initiation program and showed his support, along with his followers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS