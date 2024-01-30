  • Menu
Jana Sena leader Babu Paluru stages hunger strike in Bobbili

Babu Paluru, the Janasena Party State Working Secretary, started a hunger strike today in Bobbili Constituency, Telugu Desam, near the statue of Anna...

Babu Paluru, the Janasena Party State Working Secretary, started a hunger strike today in Bobbili Constituency, Telugu Desam, near the statue of Anna NTR.

The hunger strike is being conducted to demand the repair of a dilapidated library under the jurisdiction of Bobbili Municipality, with the aim of ensuring a better future for the students. Party in charge, Hon'ble Shri Bebinayana, joined the initiation program and showed his support, along with his followers.

