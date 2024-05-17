  • Menu
Doctor Saves Young Boy's Life with CPR in Vijayawada

A doctor's quick thinking and vigilance saved the life of a six-year-old boy who was electrocuted in Ayyappa Nagar, Vijayawada. The incident, caught on camera, has since gone viral on social media.

The boy, named Sai, had gone unconscious after being electrocuted on the road. Doctor Ravali, who happened to be passing by, noticed the boy's parents in distress and immediately sprang into action. Without hesitation, Ravali performed CPR on the boy right there on the road.

Thanks to her timely intervention, Sai was rushed to the hospital and given the necessary treatment. Miraculously, the boy recovered and is now safe and sound. The video of Ravali's heroic act has received praise and congratulations from people all over social media.

Ravali's quick thinking and life-saving actions have been lauded by all who have seen the video.

