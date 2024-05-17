Delhi Police Files FIR Against Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Following Assault Allegations By AAP MP Swati Maliwal

The Delhi Police took action on Thursday by filing a First Information Report (FIR) against Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Swati Maliwal. Maliwal accused Kumar of various offenses, including "outraging her modesty, slapping, kicking, and threatening" her at the CM’s residence three days prior. The FIR was lodged after Maliwal's statement was recorded and treated as a complaint by the authorities.



Later, Maliwal spoke up about the assault, confirming that she had given her statement to the police and urging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to politicize the issue. The AAP declined to comment, and Kumar did not respond to requests for comment.

The BJP criticized Kejriwal for accompanying Kumar to Lucknow, along with senior party leader Sanjay Singh. Maliwal released a detailed statement acknowledging the incident and expressing hope for appropriate action. She also requested that the BJP refrain from politicizing the matter and emphasized the importance of national issues over individual incidents.

According to the Delhi Police, Kumar was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including assault, criminal intimidation, insulting the modesty of a woman, and voluntarily causing hurt. The FIR was registered after a police team visited Maliwal's residence and recorded her statement.

Maliwal recounted the incident, stating that Kumar abused and assaulted her without provocation in the CM's office. The AAP acknowledged the incident after Sanjay Singh admitted to Kumar's misconduct and assured that action would be taken.

However, the BJP accused the AAP of shielding Kumar and criticized Kejriwal for not taking action. Meanwhile, a delegation from the Delhi BJP's women's wing attempted to meet Maliwal at her home, but a staff member accepted a letter of support on her behalf.