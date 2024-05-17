Fire Breaks Out At Delhi BJP Office Due To Short Circuit

A blaze erupted at the Delhi BJP office on Thursday, allegedly stemming from a short circuit. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.



The Delhi Fire Services received notification around 4.25 pm regarding the fire at the BJP office situated on Pandit Pant Marg. Three fire tenders were dispatched, stated a DFS official, mentioning that the fire was swiftly brought under control.



The BJP issued a statement attributing the minor fire incident to a short circuit in the electricity meter box. They have notified the police for further inquiry, the DFS official confirmed.

This occurrence follows shortly after a major fire erupted at the Income Tax CR Building at ITO in central Delhi, tragically resulting in the death of a 46-year-old income tax officer. It took the efforts of 21 fire tenders nearly four hours to extinguish the blaze.

According to a police source, the fire originated in the office of the Commissioner, located in room number 325 on the building's third floor. Thankfully, many employees were outside the building during lunchtime; otherwise, the situation could have been more dire.

The officer remarked that it is suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the air conditioner, but the precise cause will only be determined after forensic examination.

Meanwhile, he seemingly couldn't evacuate due to the dense smoke within the building and tragically succumbed to suffocation, the police officer concluded.