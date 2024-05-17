BRS leader files plaint on alleged attacks on party leaders by goons

Hyderabad : The BRS Nagarkurnool candidate RS Praveen Kumar on Thursday alleged that the lives of former MLAs Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy and Guvvala Balraj were in danger as the indiscriminate attacks on the party leaders were continuing even in the presence of the police.

A delegation of BRS leaders led by Praveen Kumar met the Director General of Police (DGP) on Thursday and lodged a complaint about the attacks. Praveen Kumar said that indiscriminate attacks were being carried out in broad daylight in the presence of the police.



“Rowdyism has increased in Achampet as more Nayeem gangs were propping up in the district,” he said. He alleged that this was happening at the behest of Revanth Reddy, who is the Chief Minister and also the Home Minister. “I don’t feel that Revanth Reddy is not aware of these incidents. The lives of former MLAs Guvwala Balaraju and Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy are in danger,” said Praveen Kumar, adding these types of attacks did not happen during the BRS regime.

