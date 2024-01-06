Jana Sena leader Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy says YSRCP graph has fallen

Jana Sena State Secretary Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy addressed the media at his residence today and expressed his belief that the YCP party's decline in the state has begun. He questioned how Jaganmohan Reddy, who is unable to support his own mother and sister, can uplift the women in the state.

He said that the primary change needed is replacing Chief Minister Jagan Reddy rather than the MLAs. He stated their intention to aim for a defeat of YSRCP in the upcoming elections.