- Several youth joins in Congress in Kadapa district
- AR Rahman comes on board for ‘RC16’
- Weekly Market Review
- YSRCP MLA and officials distribute increased pension in Rayachoti, thanks YS Jagan
- Will unite opposition and defeat Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy, says Jana Sena
- Kadiri YSRCP incharge Maqbool extends support to ailing man
- Karnataka govt must protect farmers’ interest who voted them to power: Bommai
- Scientists find compound to fight against Covid infection
- Nitish not ready to accept less than 16 LS seats, all set for tough bargaining
- TDP makes arrangements for Naidu's 'Ra Kadali Ra' meeting in Tiruvuru tomorrow
Jana Sena leader Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy says YSRCP graph has fallen
Jana Sena State Secretary Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy addressed the media at his residence today and expressed his belief that the YCP party's decline in the state has begun. He questioned how Jaganmohan Reddy, who is unable to support his own mother and sister, can uplift the women in the state.
He said that the primary change needed is replacing Chief Minister Jagan Reddy rather than the MLAs. He stated their intention to aim for a defeat of YSRCP in the upcoming elections.
