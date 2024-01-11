  • Menu
Jana Sena leaders hold program in division 5 of Kadapa district on Bhavishyat ki Guarantee

On Thursday morning in the 5th division of Kadapa city, a program was held to explain the schemes of Bhavishyat ki Guarantee near Ashok Nagar Masjid.

Joint Kadapa District Coordinator of Janasena Party and Kadapa Assembly Incharge Mr. Sunkara Srinivas and TDP Polit Bureau Members R. Srinivasa Reddy and Kadapa TDP Constituency Incharge R. Madhavi Reddy and Jana Sena leaders, Jana Sainiks and Telugu Desam leaders, Telugu Desam activists participated in this program.

