Jana Sena leaders inaugurates Chalivendram on Panyam

Jana Sena leaders inaugurates Chalivendram on Panyam
Jana Sena leaders from Kurnool District's Panyam Constituency recently inaugurated a Chalivendram under the guidance of Kallur Mandal President, Mr.Y.Bazari, and with the blessing of Janasena Chalivendram.

Jana Sena leaders from Kurnool District's Panyam Constituency recently inaugurated a Chalivendram under the guidance of Kallur Mandal President, Mr.Y.Bazari, and with the blessing of Janasena Chalivendram. The event was attended by Janasena Party's Joint Kurnool District Coordinator, Sri Chinta Suresh Babu.

During the inauguration, Mr. Bajari highlighted the importance of the Chalivendram, which has been serving the community for the past 10 years by providing water to travelers and residents of nearly 20 villages in the area. He mentioned that the Chalivendram offers buttermilk, jaggery drink, and mineral water to people in need, especially during the hot summer months.

The event was graced by senior Janasena leaders such as Venkatasubbaiah, Telugu Govindaraju, and C. Hussain Power, along with other Constituency Janasena Leaders and village activists. The leaders emphasized the importance of such initiatives in helping the community and urged everyone to make use of the facilities provided at the Chalivendram.

Overall, the inauguration of the Chalivendram was a successful event, showcasing the commitment of Janasena leaders to serving the people of Kurnool District.

X