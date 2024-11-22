Jana Sena MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu Elected as PAC chairman

In a historic move, Jana Sena MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu has been elected as the new chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Accounts Committee (PAC). This marks a significant development as it is the first time in the history of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly that the election for the PAC Committee Chairman has been conducted.

The election process saw Sriram Rajagopal, BV Jayanageswara Reddy, Arimilli Radhakrishna, Ashok Reddy, Burla Ramanjaneyulu, Nakka Anandbabu, Kolla Lalitha Kumari, and Vishnu Kumar Raju being elected as PAC members. The polling was conducted in the Assembly Committee Hall through a preferential voting system, with MLAs casting their votes using ballot papers.

Interestingly, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) faced challenges during the election, as they were unable to secure a substantial representation due to their limited numerical strength. With only 11 members in the Assembly, the party's participation was restricted to three nominations filed for the three committees.

A total of 10 nominations were submitted for the 9 available MLA quota positions, prompting the need for a voting process. In a departure from tradition, the ruling party has retained the PAC Committee Chairman position, a role historically handed over to the opposition.

This unexpected decision has stirred discussions regarding the convention of political positions within the assembly, as the ruling party's firm hold on the PAC Chairman role is a notable deviation from previous norms.